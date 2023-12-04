The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, December 4, conclude the online application process for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 examination. Eligible candidates must submit their registration forms on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in by 5.00 PM. The correction window will be open from December 6 to 8, 2023.

Earlier, the application deadline was November 30, 2023.

The computer based examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 26, 27 and 28, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, examination details, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1100, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to General-EWS/OBC(NCL). The SC/ST/Third gender category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 275. No fee is applicable to PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Joint CSIR-UGC NET Registration open (Click Here)”

Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

