The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the admit cards for the Forest Guard or Van Daroga Medical Exam 2022. Candidates who qualified the Main exam can download their admit cards from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the Forest Guard Medical exam 2022 will be conducted from December 11 to 23, 2023. The UPSSSC Forest Guard Main exam was conducted on April 30 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon at Lucknow. A total of 1697 candidates have qualified the Main exam.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Forest Guard admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download Van Droaga admit card 2022 Key in your registration details and submit Click on the link to View/Download admit card Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPSSSC admit card 2023.

Selection Procedure

UPSSSC will shortlist 15X candidates of the total vacancies for the UP Forest Guard Main Exam 2022 based on the PET 2021 score. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.