The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results for the 68th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 68th Main exam was conducted on May 12, 17 and 18, 2023. A total of 3590 candidates had qualified to appear for the 68th Main exam. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates. A total of 867 candidates have qualified the Main exam for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Steps to download BPSC 68th CCE results

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Now click on the result notification for 68th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2022 The BPSC 68th CCE results will appear on screen Check the result for your roll number and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BPSC 68th CCE Main results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.