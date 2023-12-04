The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (District Judge - Entry Level) Direct Recruitment From Bar, Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website mphc.gov.in.

The online Preliminary exam was held on December 3. Applicants can now download the provisional answer key and raise objections till December 11, 2023.

“If any candidate wishes to make any objection regarding any Model Answer Key, he/she may, submit objection(s) in writing & signed by him/her, to the Examination Section, High Court of M.P., Jabalpur by registered post / by hand in Receipt Section, High Court of M.P., Jabalpur (M.P.), or through e-mail at (pregexamhcjbp@mp.gov.in) within 07 days from the date of uploading / publication of the proposed Model Answers Keys, mentioning his/her Name, Application No. alongwith self attested photo copies of source document(s)/proof, on the basis of which he/she has submitted the objection(s),” reads the official notification.

The final model answer key will be released on December 19. The result of the Preliminary exam will be declared on January 3, 2024.

The Main exam will be held on February 10 and 11, 2024. The result will be released on February 21, 2024. The interview/Viva-Voce will be held from March 11 to 15, 2024. The final result will be released within 7 days of the last date of the interview.

A total of 21 vacancies will be filled through the MPHJS Exam 2023.

Steps to download MPHJS answer key 2023

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment / Result tab Click on District Judge answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download MPHC District Judge answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.