The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the provisional answer key of the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2023 or HTET 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bseh.org.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till December 6 upto 5.00 PM. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per challenge. The exam was conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HTET answer key 2023

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the HTET 2023 answer key link Check and download the answer keys

Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download HTET answer key 2023.

Direct link to HTET objection link 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.