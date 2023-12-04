The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) 2023. Eligible candidates can pay the fee and submit the form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till January 1, 2024, and January 4, 2024, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse Unani (Male), and 25 for Staff Nurse Unani (Female) post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate for direct recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Unani) must have passed High School examination with Science and passed the Intermediate examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh, or an examination recognized by the government as equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class categories have to pay a total of Rs 125 as examination fees at the time of application. Candidates from Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an examination fee of Rs 65 while People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category candidates have to pay of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for Staff Nurse Unani posts 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Unani application link Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

