Today, December 4, is the last date to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 or JEE Main 2024 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can submit their applications on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in by 9.00 PM today, December 4. The correction window will open from December 6 to 8, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 3 days before the commencement of the exam. JEE (Main) 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The exam city details will be released by the second week of January 2024. The result will be announced on February 12, 2024.

A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. For more details, candidates can check the Information Bulletin available on the official website.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Fee payable for JEE (Main) 2024 Type of Candidate Centres in India (Fee in ₹) Centres Outside India (Fee in ₹) Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech ORPaper 2A: B. Arch ORPaper 2B: B.Planning General Male: Rs 1000Female: Rs 800 Male: Rs 5000Female: Rs 4000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech ORPaper 2A: B. Arch ORPaper 2B: B.Planning Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Male: Rs 900Female: Rs 800 Male: Rs 4500Female: Rs 4000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech ORPaper 2A: B. Arch ORPaper 2B: B.Planning SC/ST/PwD Male: Rs 500Female: Rs 500 Male: Rs 2500Female: Rs 2500 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech ORPaper 2A: B. Arch ORPaper 2B: B.Planning Third Gender Rs 500 Rs 3000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch ORPaper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning ORPaper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning ORPaper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning General/GenEWS/OBC (NCL) Male: Rs 2000Female: Rs 1600 Male: Rs 10000Female: Rs 8000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch ORPaper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning ORPaper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning ORPaper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning SC/ST/PwD Male: Rs 1000Female: Rs 1000 Male: Rs 5000Female: Rs 5000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch ORPaper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning ORPaper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning ORPaper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning Third Gender Rs 1000 Rs 5000 Processing charges and Goods & Service Taxes (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2024

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JEE(Main) 2024 Registration open (Click Here)” Once registered, proceed with the application process Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEE Mains 2024.

The registration window for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will open from February 2, 2024, to March 2, 2024 (up to 09:00 PM). The Session 2 exam will be held in April 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.