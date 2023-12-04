Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2023 or SNAP 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website snaptest.org. The SNAP Test 1 is scheduled to be conducted on December 10. Timings of the tests will be communicated to the candidates via their Admit Card

The SNAP Test 2 and SNAP 3 are scheduled for December 17 and December 22, respectively. The admit cards will be available to download from December 9, 2023. The result will be declared on January 10, 2024.

A candidate can appear for upto three tests for SNAP 2023. If a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation and there will be no normalization, reads the notification.

Steps to download SNAP 2023 Test 1 admit card

Visit the official website snaptest.org On the homepage, click on SNAP Test 1 Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SNAP 2023 Test 1 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.