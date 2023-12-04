UKPSC EO, Tax & Revenue Inspector answer key 2023 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The applicants can raise objections, if any, till December 8 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per suggestion. The exam was conducted on November 26 in 13 districts.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 vacancies, of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Executive Officer and 22 for Tax & Revenue Inspector posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the answer key 2023
- Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
- Click on the EO, Tax & Revenue Inspector answer key 2023 link
- The answer key will appear on the screen
- Check and download the answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
Provisional Answer Key- General Hindi (Paper-1).
Provisional Answer Key- General Studies (Paper-2).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.