Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results of the Odisha Judicial Service Main exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 101 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification and interview round. The DV and interview will be held in the third week of December 2023 in the office of the Commission at 19, Dr P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack. The Main written exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 3 to 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts, of these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women.

Steps to download OJS Main 2022 result

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OJS Main 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

