The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the exam on the official website psc.uk.gov.in from December 8 onwards.

According to the notification, the UKPSC Junior Engineer Service Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from December 23 to 27. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1097 vacancies.

Written Exam Schedule Date Subject Time December 23, 2023 General Hindi 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM December 23, 2023 General English 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM December 24, 2023 Civil Engineering - I 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM December 24, 2023 Civil Engineering - II 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM December 26, 2023 Mechanical Engineering - I 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM December 26, 2023 Mechanical Engineering - II 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM December 27, 2023 Electrical/Agricultural Engineering - I 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM December 27, 2023 Electrical/Agricultural Engineering - II 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UKPSC admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Admit Card’ tab Once live, click on the link to download admit card for Combined State JE Services Exam 2023 Key in your registration details and login UKPSC Combined State Junior Engineer Services exam 2023 admit card will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

