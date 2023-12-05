The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the results for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MP SET 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SET exam was conducted on August 27 in single shift from 12 noon to 3.05 PM at 12 district headquarters.

About MP SET 2023

The MP SET 2023 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The examination covers 36 subjects over the duration of the test. Scores of the MP SET is used for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Government and Non-Government colleges across Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download MP SET results 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘What’s New’ Now click on the result notification for MP SET 2022 The MP SET 2022 exam results will appear on screen Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MP SET results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.