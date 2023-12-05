The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the provisional answer key for the recently conducted Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) today, December 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections (if any) at iimcat.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on November 26 in Computer Based Test or CBT mode.

“Objection form and Response sheet for CAT 2023 appeared candidates is live from 05th Dec 2023 (11:00 A.M.) till 08th Dec 2023 (05:00 P.M). Please refer your registered mail id for further details,” reads a message on the CAT official website.

Steps to download IIM CAT answer key

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate login for raising objection (CAT 2023)’ Key in your registration details and submit Click on the link to View answer key The IIM CAT 2023 answer key will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download IIM CAT answer key.

About CAT examination

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.