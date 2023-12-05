The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the final result for the Clerk Account exam under Advt. No. 15/2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The Clerk Account exam 2022 was conducted on August 6, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 704 vacancies.

“The provisional selection-cum merit list in relation to the Clerk exam under Advt No 15/2022 released on November 10 has been finalised,” reads the official result notification.

Steps to download Clerk result 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the ‘Results’ tab and click on Clerk final result 2023 The Clerk exam final selection list will appear on screen Check and download the Clerk exam results Take a printout for future reference

