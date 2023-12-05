Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the re-registration process for the January 2024 Session. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till January 29, 2024.

“You will need to register on the Portal. Please click “New Registration’ button to proceed. If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in. In case you face difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number,” reads the notification.

IGNOU took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “The January 2024 Re-Registration has commenced on the Samarth portal from today (05/12/2023). The last date for submission of online Re-Registration form for the January 2024 Session is 29th January 2024. https://ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login”

Steps to submit the form

Visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in Click on Re-Registration link Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form and pay the fee Take a printout for future reference

