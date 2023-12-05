Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 17, 2023, in 20 cities of 13 districts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RO/ARO admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RO/ARO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.