The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the e-admit card and schedule of CBT (Stage 2) for the post of Executive/ Junior Executive in various departments. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dfccil.com.

As per the notification, the CBT (Stage 2) will be conducted on December 17 and December 20, 2023. Candidates are required to reach their allotted Exam Centre at reporting time mentioned in the EAdmit Card (1 and ½ hours before the Exam) so that entry-related formalities can be completed smoothly.

“The candidates are advised to check carefully the details of the Exam City, Centre Name, Address, Date and Timings of the Exam, reporting time, etc. in the E-Admit card before proceeding to the respective Exam Centre,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 535 Executive and Junior Executives posts.

Steps to download CBT Stage 2 admit card 2023

Visit the official website dfccil.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Open Market Recruitment Click on “Notice to the candidates for E-Admit Card and schedule of CBT (Stage 2) against Advt No. 01/DR/2023” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

