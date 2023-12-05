The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the online application correction process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test January 2024 or CTET January 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at ctet.nic.in till December 8, 2023.

“The facility for online correction will be available on CTET website https://ctet.nic.in from 04.12.2023 (Monday) to08.12.2023 (Friday). No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date During this period, the candidates can change their particulars, course &examination city,” reads the notification.

The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 135 cities all over the country.

Steps to make changes to CTET January 2024 form

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on Correction window for CTET-Jan 2024 Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

