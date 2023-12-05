The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Audit Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination result today, December 5. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 363 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round. The detailed schedule will be released later. The AAO Main exam 2022 was conducted from November 5 to 7, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies.

Steps to download AAO Main 2022 result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AAO Main 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AAO Main 2022 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.