Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification (DV) schedule of the Odisha Judicial Service Exam 2022. As per the notification, the DV and viva voce are scheduled to be conducted from December 18 to 22, 2023. The DV and interview will be held in the office of the Commission at 19, Dr P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack.

A total of 101 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts, of these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women.

Steps to download OJS 2022 DV schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OJS 2022 DV, Viva Voce schedule The DV, Viva Voce schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.