IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.idbibank.in from December 9 onwards. The last date to submit the form is December 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 86 SO posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 1000, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.