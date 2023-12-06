The Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) will today, December 12, close the online application window for recruitment to various Class I and Class III Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mumbaiport.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies of Class I and Class III Statutory posts by Direct Recruitment.

Vacancy Details

Safety Officer - 3 vacancies

Welfare Officer - 1 vacancy

Senior Welfare Officer - 3 vacancies

Dy Manager Welfare - 1 vacancy

Hindi Officer - 1 vacancy

Hindi Translator - 5 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility criteria, pay scale, job description, experience requirements, reservation/relaxations and more information in the detailed recruitment notification linked below:

Here’s the MPA recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ ST/PwBD categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 (Intimation Charges Only) + GST @18% whereas, all other category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 (Application fee including intimation charges) +GST@18%.

Steps to apply for MPA recruitment 2023

Visit the official website mumbaiport.gov.in Go to Media > Latest Announcements > Vacancies > Advertisements Now click on the application link against ‘Filling up of Class-I & Class-III Statutory Posts by Direct Recruitment in Mumbai Port Authority’ Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MPA Officer vacancies.