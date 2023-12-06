The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, December 6, open the online application correction window for the JEE Main 2024. Once active, candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at jeemain.nta.ac.in till December 8, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 3 days before the commencement of the exam. JEE (Main) 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The exam city details will be released by the second week of January 2024. The result will be announced on February 12, 2024.

A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. For more details, candidates can check the Information Bulletin available on the official website.

Steps to make changes to JEE Main 2024 form

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JEE(Main) 2024 correction window” Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

The registration window for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will open from February 2, 2024, to March 2, 2024 (up to 09:00 PM). The Session 2 exam will be held in April 2024.

