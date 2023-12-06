The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2023 Semester Exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

“Results of January 2023-Semester Exam for 66 courses (all held in Hybrid mode)-LOT-III as mentioned at Annexure-I are now hosted on the NTA website, https://swayam.nta.ac.in,” reads the notification. A total of 23671 candidates appeared for the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

SWAYAM January 2023 examination was conducted on August 19, 20 and 21 October (in 6 sessions) at 102 centres in 77 cities across the country.

Steps to download SWAYAM Jan 2023 lot 3 result

  1. Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, go to the Login tab
  3. Key in your login credentials and submit
  4. Check and download the result
  5. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.