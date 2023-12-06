The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2023 Semester Exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

“Results of January 2023-Semester Exam for 66 courses (all held in Hybrid mode)-LOT-III as mentioned at Annexure-I are now hosted on the NTA website, https://swayam.nta.ac.in,” reads the notification. A total of 23671 candidates appeared for the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

SWAYAM January 2023 examination was conducted on August 19, 20 and 21 October (in 6 sessions) at 102 centres in 77 cities across the country.

Steps to download SWAYAM Jan 2023 lot 3 result

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.