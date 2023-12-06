The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application correction process for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 examination. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at csirnet.nta.nic.in till December 8, 2023.

The computer based examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 26, 27 and 28, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, examination details, syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to make changes to CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 form

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Joint CSIR-UGC NET Registration open (Click Here)”

Login and make changes to the application form Save changes and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.