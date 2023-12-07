The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the final results for the recruitment of Senior Teacher (English language). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1688 vacancies of Senior Grade Teachers (English Language) in Government Schools. The Sr Teacher English exam was conducted on December 23, 2022. The provisional list of selected candidates was released on September 8, 2023.

Steps to download RPSC Sr Teacher results

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download Sr Teacher (English) result The final selection list for Sr Teacher (English) will appear on screen Check the result and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Sr Teacher result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.