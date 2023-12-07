The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the response sheets and the provisional answer key for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and their response sheets from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, till December 9, 2023. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 06.12.2023 (06:00 PM) to 09.12.2023 (06:00 PM) on payment of INR 100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 09.12.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The computer based test was conducted from November 14 to December 3, 2023 at different centres across the country.

Steps to download Constable answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Answer Key tab Click on Delhi Police Constable answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Delhi Police Constable answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.