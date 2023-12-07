The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final selection list for the post of Forest Guard exam 2020. Eligible candidates can download the selection list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 15,728 candidates qualified and appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Trade Test. The test was conducted from April 24 to May 28, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2646 vacancies. The final selection list is prepared based on the completion of the Document Verification process.

Steps to download the selection list

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab Under results, go to the link ‘Forest Guard 2020 : Final Recommendation of Selected Candidates’

The final selection list will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RSMSSB Forest Guard result 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.