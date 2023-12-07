Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the exam schedule for different posts including Vet Officer, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer, and Medical Officer (Homeo). Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

As per the notification, the written exam for Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) will be held on February 4, 2024. The admit card will be available to download from January 24 onwards. The exam for Assistant Chief Electoral Officer (Computerization) and Medical Officer (Homeo) in Grade-IV of THS are scheduled to be conducted on February 25 and March 10, respectively.

The admit cards for the ACEO (Computerization) will be released on February 15 and the hall tickets for the Medical Officer (Homeo) posts will be out on March 1, 2024.

