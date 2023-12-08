All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 9, 2023.

“Availability of MAT December 23 Score on MAT Website: By Last week of December 2023. Candidates have to download the MAT Score from website https://mat.aima.in/ (Applicant dashboard),” reads the notification.

Steps to download AIMA PBT 1 admit card 2023

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, login to the candidates’ portal Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.