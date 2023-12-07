The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) exam 2023 Paper II. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, till December 9 upto 6.00 PM. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge. The Paper II was held on December 4, 2023, at different centres across the country.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 07.12.2023 (06:00 PM) to 09.12.2023 (06:00 PM)on payment of INR 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 09.12.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1324 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) for various Organisations/offices of the Government of India.

Steps to download SSC JE Paper 2 answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Answer Key tab Click on the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination – 2023 (Paper-II): Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Keys” link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The final selection will be based on the result of a Computer Based Examination (Paper I and Paper II), post preference and document verification conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.