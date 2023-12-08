The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023 today, December 8. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till December 14, 2023. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per challenge. The Main written exam was conducted on December 3, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Sanitary Inspector vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Sanitary Inspector answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to SI Paper 1 - General Hindi answer key.

Direct link to SI Paper 2- Basic Science and Public Health answer key.

Direct link to Sanitary Inspector objection window 2023.

