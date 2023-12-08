The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Clerkship Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till December 29, 2023 (upto 3.00 PM).

The recruitment drive will be conducted in two stages - Part-I (Objective Type) examination and (ii) Part-II (Conventional Type – Written) examination. The number of vacancies will be be announced later. All appointments will initially be made on a temporary basis.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Not below 18 years but not more than 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: The essential qualifications for the role are (i)Pass in Madhyamik examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent and (ii) Acquisition of elementary knowledge in Computer operation with ability of typing on computer at the speed of 20 (twenty) words per minute in English or 10 (ten) words per minute in Bengali. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs 110 (exclusive of taxes based on mode of payment). SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee. However, no exemptions of fee is available to SC/ST/OBC candidates of other states.

Steps to apply for Clerkship exam 2023



Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply Online” tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Clerkship exam 2023.

Selection Process

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in the two parts (i.e. Part-I & Part-II of the Examination) provided the candidates have been found qualified in the test judging elementary knowledge in computer operation and ability of typing on computer.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.