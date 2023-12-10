The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MahaTransco) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Electrical Assistant (Delivery) today, December 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website mahatransco.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1903 Electrical Assistant (Delivery) vacancies. The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled for February/March 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years to 38 years as on December 10, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidate who has completed a course of 2 years duration under the scheme of Centre of Excellence (Electrical Sector) awarded by the NCTVT, New Delhi. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee

For general/unreserved category candidates the application fee is Rs 500 whereas for SC/ST/BC/EWS/Orphan candidates the application fee is Rs 250. PwBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for MahaTransco recruitment 2023

Visit the official website mahatransco.in On the homepage, click on ‘Career’ tab Now click on the notification for ‘ADVERTISMENT FOR THE POST OF VIDYUT SAHAYAK (PARESHAN)’ Go the the application link in the notification Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fee, submit and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

