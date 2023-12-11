Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will today, December 11, conclude the online application process for the 2nd Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Candidates who have paid the application fee can submit their forms on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date to submit the form was November 11, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11098 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: 12th pass or inter level examination qualified candidates eligible to apply.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from other states (Male/Female)/General/EBC/BC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 540, whereas the applicants from SC/ST/PwD/Female category will have to pay a fee of Rs 135.

Steps to apply for 2nd Inter Level CCE 2023

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on 2nd Inter Level CCE 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for 2nd Inter Level CCE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.