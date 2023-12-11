The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has issued the admit cards for the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT and PET) for the post of Lady Constables West Bengal Police - 2023 today, December 11, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Lady Constable PET/PMT is scheduled to be conducted from December 18 to 23, 2024. The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download WB Police admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on the Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023 PMT/ PET admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Lady Constable admit card.

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.