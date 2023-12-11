The Bihar Civil Court has released the admit cards for the post of Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website districts.ecourts.gov.in.

The BCC exam will be held on December 17, 2023 in two shifts –- the Written examination for the post of Court Reader-cum Deposition will be conducted in the first shift from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM while the examination for the post of Stenographer will be conducted in the second shift from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7692 vacancies at Bihar Civil Courts.

Steps to download Bihar Civil Court admit card

Visit official website districts.ecourts.gov.in Go to ‘High Court’– ‘Patna’ – ‘Recruitment’ Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Clerk, Peon, Court Reader: Preliminary Test, written test, interview.

Stenographer: Preliminary Test, written test, steno test and viva voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.