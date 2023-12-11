The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has commenced the online application process for 54 Technician B posts in the organisation. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nrsc.gov.in till December 31 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 54 vacancies for Technician B posts.

Vacancy Details

Desktop Publishing Operator - 2 posts

Electronic Mechanic - 33 posts

Electrician - 8 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 18 to 35 years as on December 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Class 10th High School Exam with ITI / NCVT Certificate in Related Trade. More details in the notification.

Here’s the ISRO NRSC recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 at the time of application. Exempted category candidates i.e. women, SC/ST/ PwBD, Ex-Servicemen candidates will receive a full refund of the application fee at later stages. Details in the notification.

Steps to apply for ISRO NRSC recruitment

Visit the official website nrsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ tab Now click on ‘Apply Online’ Click on the application link for ADVERTISEMENT NO.NRSC/RMT/4/2023 Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ISRO recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

The mode of Selection will be Written Test and Skill test. The Written Test will be conducted in such a way that theoretical and practical knowledge of the candidate is tested covering both breadth and depth of the prescribed curriculum of the relevant trade.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.