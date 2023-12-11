The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Detailed Application Form II (DAF II) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the form and submit at upsconline.nic.in by December 15 upto 6.00 PM.

“All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The exam was held from September 15 to 24, 2023. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview/ personality test round to be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Steps to fill up Civil Services Main DAF II 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, go to “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

Now click on the Civil Services Main DAF II 2023 link Login using your registration details Proceed with filling the DAF and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill up Civil Services Main DAF II 2023.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105. The CSE Preliminary examination was conducted on May 28. The results were declared on June 12.

