The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the provisional answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till December 12 by 8.00 AM. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per suggestion.

The candidates must ensure that the question number from the candidate’s question booklet must tally/ match with that of the Master Question Booklet while submitting the objection(s). If the objection(s) submitted does not match with the Master Question Booklet the University will not entertain the unmatched/invalid objection(s).

AILET 2024 will be held on December 10, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to raise objections for AILET 2024 answer key

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in On the homepage, go to AILET 2024 portal Key in your login details and submit Raise objections, if any

Direct link to B.A.LL.B.(HONS.) answer key.



Direct link to LL.M answer key.

Direct link to Ph.D. (Social Sciences) answer key.

Direct link to Ph.D. (Law) answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.