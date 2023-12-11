The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 under the aegis of Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) today, December 11. Candidates can submit the form on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till December 26, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on December 27 and December 28, 2023. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on January 14, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the 1st week of January 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be born between the age of 21 years and 35 years as on December 26, 2023. (Between 25 Dec 1988 and 26 Dec 2002). More details in the notification.

Educational qualification: Should have passed MSc (Nursing)/PB BSc (Nursing)/BSc (Nursing) from INC recognized University and be a registered Nurse and registered Midwife from a State Nursing Council. More details in the notification.

Here’s the information bulletin.

Application Fee

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 900 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 Now click on the link to register for MNS : SSC 2023-2024 Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NTA MNS: SSC 2023-2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selection on the basis of their performance in the CBT exam and the physical interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.