The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR based written examination was held on December 10, 2023. JKSSB has advertised a total of 1395 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary in the Rural Development Department.

“Any candidate having objections to the answer key may submit his/her objections/representations in respect of such question on prescribed format/performa annexed herewith as Annexure B along with the documentary proof/evidence substantiating the claim (hard copies only) and a fee of Rs 200 in the form of demand draft per question (refundable in case of genuine/correct representation/objection) in favour of the Accounts Officer, J&K Services Selection Board,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JKSSB answer key

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘What’s New’ Now click, ‘Provisional Answer Key Notice regarding Written Examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development Department, held on 10-12-2023’ The Provisional Answer key for Panchayat Secretary exam will appear on screen Check the answer key and download a copy Raise objections (if any)

Selection Process

The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in written examination (objective type MCQ) only.

