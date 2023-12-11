Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2023 or SNAP 2023 admit cards. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website snaptest.org for Test 2 and Test 3.

The Test 2 and Test 3 will be held on December 17 and December 22, respectively. The result will be declared on January 10, 2024.

A candidate can appear for upto three tests for SNAP 2023. If a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation and there will be no normalization, reads the notification.

Steps to download SNAP Test 2, Test 3 admit card 2023

Visit the official website snaptest.org On the homepage, click on SNAP Test 2 and Test 3 Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SNAP Test 2 admit card.

Direct link to download SNAP Test 3 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.