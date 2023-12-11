The National Institute of Design (NID) will soon release the hall tickets for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Examination 2023 to be conducted for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) Programmes and Master of Design (M.Des) Programmes. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website admissions.nid.edu from December 12 (4.00 PM) onwards.

The Prelims exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 24, 2023. The result of BDes exam will be released on March 28, 2024, and the result for the MDes exam is scheduled to be out on February 16, 2024. Candidates can check the exam schedule available in the notifications below:

Direct link to BDes notification 2024.

Direct link to MDes notification 2024.

DAT is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) / Master of Design (M.Des) programmes offered at NID campuses across the nation.

Steps to download NID DAT admit card 2024

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on the B.DES. DAT, M.Des. DAT 2024 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

