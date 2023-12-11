The Department of Purchase and Stores, Department of Atomic Energy, Govt of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Purchase Assistant / Junior Storekeeper. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dpsdae.formflix.in till December 31 onwards.

The Level-I (OMR-based) and Level-2 (Descriptive) exams are scheduled to be conducted in the 3rd week of January 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 vacancies, of which 17 vacancies are for the post of Junior Purchase Assistant and 45 vacancies are for the post of Junior Storekeeper.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years as on December 31, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Science with 60% marks OR Commerce graduate with 60% marks OR Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering/ Electronics / Computer Science with 60% marks from Government recognized universities/ institutions. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to remit application fee of Rs 200. The applicants from SC/ ST, Women candidates, Ex-Servicemen and PWD category are exempted from payment of the application fee. Fee once paid shall be non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be held in reserve for any other examination under any circumstances.

Steps to apply for JPA/ JSK posts 2023

Visit the official website at dpsdae.formflix.in On the homepage, go to the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.