The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule and admit card for the post of Staff Nurse Allopathic (Male/Female) Prelims Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted on December 19 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM in five districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Meerut.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2240 Staff Nurse, of which 171 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Male), and 2069 for Staff Nurse (Female) posts in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP. which may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances / requirements.

Steps to download Staff Nurse Allopathic admit card 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Allopathic admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

