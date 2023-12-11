The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent exam for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post /Services. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on December 17 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 354 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Weaving Supervisor (Provisional), 245 for Soil Conservation Extension Worker, 19 for Technical Assistant (Provisional), and 87 for Amin posts.

Steps to download CHSL 2023 admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CHSL 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CHSL admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.