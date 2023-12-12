Rajasthan Police has released the Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test or PET/PST schedule of Police Constables in the State Police Force. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards a week before the PST/ PET from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

The PET/ PST will be held from December 27 to 30, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3578 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan State Police Force.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click ‘Get admit card’ Click on the download admit card link Key in your credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will be selected on the basis of physical test, written test, document verification and medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.