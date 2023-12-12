The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) August 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The rectified answer keys of Category I, III, and IV have also been released.

“The KTET August 2023 exam was conducted from September 10 to 16,” reports NDTV.

Steps to download KTET August 2023 result

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KTET August 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KTET August 2023 result.

Direct link to rectified answer key Category I.

Direct link to rectified answer key Category III.

Direct link to rectified answer key Category IV.

Meanwhile, the KTET October 2023 admit card is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 29 and 30 in two sessions – Morning Session from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Afternoon Session from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.