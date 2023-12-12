The BAR Council of India (BCI) has released the answer key for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE) XVIII. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

The exam was conducted on December 10, 2023.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. The pass percentage for the unreserved category is upto 45% and for the reserved category is upto 40%.

Steps to download AIBE 18 answer key 2023

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on “Click Here to Download Answer Keys” link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIBE 18 answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.